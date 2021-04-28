Top 6 Video Games With Casino Mini-Games - Article

The following is a guest editorial.

With the inclusion of mini-games into video games, gaming has become even more entertaining, and to some extent rewarding to lucky gamers. Mini-games have also caused a blurring of lines between traditional casino gaming and video games.

We've seen, in recent decades, some mini-games become so popular that they've even spawned stand-alone releases. From Geometry Wars, which began life as a mini-game in Project Gotham Racing 2, to Gwent, which is an incredibly popular card game from The Witcher III. Even Fable II's trio of Pub Games got their own XBLA release. Below, we pick out some of the best examples of mini-casino games in video games.

1. Poker in Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs just about lived up to its enormous hype. As well as featuring captivating, innovative gameplay, it also gives players the opportunity to play a poker mini-game. The detailed poker tables that were incorporated into the game create a novel and calm time-out from the main video game action.

If you love the idea of pitching your wits against other characters then poker isn't the only option in Watch Dogs either; there are over half a dozen mini-games, including chess, shell, and even a surprisingly deep drinking game.

2. Casino Games in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Any list of the best video games with casino mini-games in them wouldn't be complete without a Grand Theft Auto title. For this list we've gone with many fans' favourite entry - Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It was the first entry that really went to town with the idea of mini-games, which prove to be fun diversions, and includes a fully-fledged casino.

The casino in San Andreas boasts a whole host of classics, from poker and blackjack, to roulette and slot machines. And if that's not enough for you then you can always visit the Inside Track and bet on a (digital) horse race.

3. Table Games in New Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo's New Super Mario Bros. is among the all-time classics of the gaming world. It's also an example of how Nintendo occasionally likes to include gambling mini-games in its titles.

Amongst the many mini-games found in the title are a group of table games, hosted by a very dapper-looking Luigi. These are Memory Match, Picture Poker, Pair-a-Gone, Thrilling Cards, Luigi-Jack, and Speed, and they're all Mario-esque twists on classic card games like poker and blackjack. They're both fun to play and reward you with extra lives, coins, and other bonuses.

4. Poker & More in Red Dead Redemption I & II

Both Red Dead Redemption titles feature gambling mini-games that are realistically woven into the open world you explore. Head on over to one of the many saloons found in both titles and you'll be able to play all manner of gambling mini-games, from card games like poker and blackjack, to more action-oriented activities like arm wrestling and horseshoes.

They're great ways of putting your real-life card game knowledge to the test, as well as your gaming skills. The rewards are also plentiful - gambling is one of the best ways to make cash in the game, and you can also unlock an exclusive costume and achievements in both games.

5. Gwent in The Witcher III

The Witcher III remains a hit to this day, selling almost as well now as it did when it launched in 2015. The intriguing and deep storyline, as well as the captivating gameplay, makes it one of the best RPGs ever released. It also gave rise to Gwent, a casino card game that adds a little bit of downtime between the monster slaying and narrative beats.

Gwent was such a successful and popular mini-game that it spawned a fully-fledged stand-alone release called Gwent: The Witcher Card Game which was almost as highly acclaimed as The Witcher III. It's fast-paced, highly strategic, and very immersive. While you don't place bets directly in Gwent, you do purchase the cards, meaning money changes hands indirectly.

6. Casino Backdrop in Fallout: New Vegas

Of all the video games to ever feature mini-casino games, and indeed full scale casinos, Fallout: New Vegas surely deserves a spot at or near the top of the list. The game takes you on a thrilling adventure through the post-apocalyptical remains of Las Vegas, with a large chunk of the game taking place on the strip itself.

You get to explore not just the strip but also several New Vegas casinos, where you can talk to numerous NPCs, take on quests, and also try out various mini games, including roulette, slots, and blackjack. All set against the faded, largely ruined backdrop of post-apocalypse America.

