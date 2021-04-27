GTAV Once Again Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has remained first place on the Italian charts for Week 15, 2021, which ended April 18, 2021.

eFootball PES 2021: Season Update (PS4) re-entered the top 10 in second place, while FIFA 21 (PS4) drops from second to third place. NBA 2K21 (PS4) re-entered the top 10 in fourth place and Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) drops from third to fifth place.

There are eight PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and two Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 15, 2021:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) eFootball PES 2021: Season Update (PS4) FIFA 21 (PS4) NBA 2K21 (PS4) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) God of War (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

