Super Mario Party Update Adds Online Multiplayer - News

Nintendo has released a new update for the Nintendo Switch party game, Super Mario Party, that adds online multiplayer support. This includes the Mario Party board game mode and 70 of the 80 minigames.

In order to play online multiplayer you must first select either Mario Party, Partner Party, or Minigames, then select Online Play. You can play either using Friend Match, where you can play with Friends, or Private Game, where you can play with anyone using passwords.

View a video of the online multiplayer update below:

Read the patch notes for the update below:

Feature Added

You can now play the following modes over the internet: Mario Party Partner Party Free Play (Minigames) Important: To play over the internet, a subscription to the paid Nintendo Switch Online service is required.



Playing Over the internet

To play over the internet, select either Mario Party, Partner Party, or Minigames, then select Online Play.

There are two ways to play over the internet: Friend Match, where you can play with Friends, and Private Game, where you can play with anyone using passwords.

The combinations through which you can play over the internet are as follows: Up to one player per system (you can play with between 2 and 4 players) Up to two players per system (you can play with between 3 and 4 players) If two players are each playing on their own systems, they cannot play with two players using a third system.

Playing over the internet supports the Invite Friend feature. If you select Invite Friend on the screen at which you’re waiting for rivals, your selected Friends can join from the Online Play Invites on their user-page icon in the top left of the HOME Menu. Online Mariothon does not support the Invite Friend feature.

When playing over the internet, all 20 characters and all maps are available, regardless of your current in-game progress.

When playing over the internet, 70 of the total 80 minigames are available to play.

The following 10 minigames are not available when playing over the internet. Strike It Rich Time to Shine Take a Stab All-Star Swingers Rhythm and Bruise Pep Rally Wiped Out Fiddler on the Hoof Clearing the Table Baton and On

Play data won’t be saved when playing over the internet.

Super Mario Party is available now for Nintendo Switch.

