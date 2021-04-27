Former Capcom Producer Yoshinori Ono Appointed COO of Delightworks - News

Delightworks announced Yoshinori Ono will be appointed as the new chief operating officer (COO) of the company on May 1, 2021.

Ono previously worked at Capcom from 1993 to Summer 2020. He worked as a producer on the Street Fighter franchise up to Street Fighter V.

Akihito Shoji, the founder and President of Delightworks, on the same day will become a Chairman and chief executive officer (CEO).

