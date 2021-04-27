Nexon Announces Side-Scrolling Action RPG Dungeon & Fighter: OVERKILL - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Nexon and developer Neople have announced 3D side-scrolling action RPG, OVERKILL.

OVERKILL is set in the Dungeon & Fighter franchise and is built using Unreal Engine 4 by the consolidated subsidiary of Nexon, Neople Inc.

More information on the game will be released at a later date. View a teaser site for the game here.

View a teaser trailer of the game below:

