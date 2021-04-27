Scarlet Nexus Trailer Highlights the Environment - News

Publisher Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Scarlet Nexus that highlights the different environments.

In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense.

Featuring a dual story, begin your adventure with either Yuito Sumeragi, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family or Kasane Randall, the mysterious scout whose power and skill has gained great notoriety among the OSF. As their different experiences interweave with each other, it is only then that you will reveal the full story and unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus.

Scarlet Nexus will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 24 in Japan and June 25 worldwide.

The standard physical and digital editions are priced at $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, battle attire set Red, digital soundtrack, digital artbook, and additional attachment The Others.

