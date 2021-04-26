Lost Soul Aside Gets 17 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 385 Views
UltiZero Games has released a new 17-minute gameplay video of Sony's China Hero Project action RPG, Lost Soul Aside. The game was announced in 2016 and this is the first footage of it since August 2018.
View the gameplay video below:
Lost Soul Aside is in development for the PlayStation 4.
This game looked pretty great 5 years ago when it was announced, was kind of mind blowing to see an indie action RPG with Final Fantasy tier graphics at that time. 5 years later though it is looking kind of dated now, if this game isn't releasing within a year he needs to go ahead and shift development from PS4 to PS5.
It already has shifted to PS5, the demo is confirmed to be running on PS5 hardware
When is this game suppose to come out exactly and have they gotten more people to work on it?