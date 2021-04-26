Rumor: Ryse 2 is in Development, Might be Multiplatform - News

posted 7 hours ago

Ryse: Son of Rome released in November 2013 as a launch title for the Xbox One, followed by a PC release in October 2014. Insider Shpeshal Ed in a recent XboxEra podcast and transcribed by Wccftech said that he heard from a trusted source a sequel to Ryse is currently in development.

"I had a reason to believe that this person we legit because they then showed me certain things that made me believe they were on the level, so of course the thing I got excited about the most was the fact that a new Ryse is in development," said the insider.

"So this person told me, 'yep there’s a new Ryse in development.' I can’t give you dates and I can’t give quarters of when things are happening, just that there’s a Ryse in development, and like I said I’ve been given pictures of stuff that leads me to believe this person is legit."

The insider added while the original was an Xbox console exclusive, the sequel could be a multiplatform release.

"The interesting part about Ryse is that I’ve, at least at the time of whenever this was happening and I know what I’m saying right now doesn’t make a lot of sense but it was a multi-platform game and not exclusive to Xbox. So should this Ryse game be happening it seems like it may be a multi-plat."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

