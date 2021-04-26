Sony Trademarks Soho Engine in Europe - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a trademark for Soho Engine in Europe to the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Team Soho was the developer for the PlayStation 2 action-adventure open-world game, The Getaway. It is possible the Sogo Engine trademark could mean a new The Getaway game is in development or it could just be Sony keeping one of its trademarks.

Team Soho was founded in 1994 and was shut down in 2002 following the release of The Getaway. The developer was based in Soho, London and after it was shut down was merged with Psygnosis' Camden studio to form Sony's London Studio.

