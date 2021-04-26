Rumor: Starfield is an Xbox Exclusive, Aiming for Holiday 2021 Launch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 892 Views
Microsoft and 343 Industries are busy putting the finishing touches on its big Holiday 2021 game, Halo Infinite. However, it might not be the only big release for Xbox this holiday season.
Xbox insider Rand al’Tho in a recent Xbox Two podcast and transcribed by PureXbox said that Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda might pay off in a big way this year with the release of Starfield. He says the upcoming game will be an Xbox console exclusive and that development on the game is pretty much done with the focus now on fixing bugs.
"I’ve been told, by very reliable people that Starfield was 100% an Xbox exclusive," he said. "I’ve even made bets about it, and I don’t bet unless I know I’m willing to bet. So I’m really, really confident that Starfield is only releasing on Xbox when it does, and I’ve been told as well that Microsoft is trying their hardest to get the game out for this holiday. They really want Starfield out this holiday.
"The game’s basically sort of finished – it’s in bug squashing mode right now, very much like Halo Infinite, and it would be a big boon for Game Pass and Xbox if both Halo and Starfield could launch this fall."
As always this should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by either Microsoft or Bethesda. If the game is planned to release this holiday season expect to see the game at E3 2021 in June.
This will be a great experiment for MS since it's a new IP, they won't have the baggage of depriving Sony fans of a series they are used to enjoying, so they can avoid a lot of drama while at the same time get data on how well a huge game like this can perform on one ecosystem (PC + Xbox) and if the diminished sales are outweighed by increase in hardware sales and Gamepass subscriptions. This will give them excellent information which will help them make decisions on other series that do traditionally come to PlayStation/Nintendo.
It's just business though. I don't really understand the deprivation by a game being exclusive. Someone either wants the game enough to buy an xbox or they don't.
But it all comes down to what they want to do. For microsoft, it's probably good enough to sell games on other platforms but launch the game on gamepass simultaneously. If they were really interested in selling consoles, every Bethesda game will be xbox exclusive going forward.
But I think the plan is sell games on other platforms, but give them away through gamepass. So I'm leaning towards this rumor being untrue.
...........no. That's not what Phil Spencer said at all. His exact words were "if you're an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is that this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists." Xbox Series X/S are just one of the delivery methods for Game Pass. It's not about selling the most consoles anymore, it's about how many subscriptions can they get, getting you into the Xbox ecosystem any way possible.
Whatever platform Game Pass is on, whether that be Xbox consoles, PC, Xbox Cloud Streaming for iOS, Android, Web Browsers, and soon on Smart TV's, is where you'll be able to play games like Starfield. The only way any of these Bethesda games that aren't contractually obligated already can be played on PS5 or the Switch going forward, is if Sony and Nintendo agree to put Game Pass on their consoles. Which will most likely never happen.
Sure, and there is always a medium ground of launch console exclusivity with delayed release on Playstation. They can see how sales go and whether it's worth it or not. I really have no idea of their plans with this game, although I feel like they will approach each game individually. I do have hard time saying that this one game will somehow make the Bethesda aquisition "pay off in a big way", I think they the deal is overpriced and can't be easily paid off. Fiar to say that MS doesn't actually care about that, but then don't turn it around and claim it will actually be justified by that metric. I think the price was inflated by some old Bethesda IPs which I feel are played out, although the Id stuff I think was great deal because it's a great team whose IP aren't actually that huge and overpriced.
Be on PC actually, well fairly sure. Cannot say I like their games much anyway, see what reviews say.
I hope so! This along with Halo Infinite would be huge boost for Xbox sales this Holiday.
I mean, it would be a colossal mistake by MS to wait until they finished the purchase to announce that this game is going to be multiplatform.
Can't wait to see this game since we pretty much know nothing. I've been craving a sci-fi epic and Skyrim/Oblivion are in my Top 10 games of all time so this is bound to appeal to me.
Not a surprise, although I was wondering if it was the case because it was pretty far into development by the time Microsoft attempted to purchase ZeniMax, but then again, we don't know how long those negotiations were in talks for. I'm on PC though, so I can't wait to play it and get some mods galore going! Hopefully we'll find out very soon when the game releases.