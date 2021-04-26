Rumor: Starfield is an Xbox Exclusive, Aiming for Holiday 2021 Launch - News

/ 892 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft and 343 Industries are busy putting the finishing touches on its big Holiday 2021 game, Halo Infinite. However, it might not be the only big release for Xbox this holiday season.

Xbox insider Rand al’Tho in a recent Xbox Two podcast and transcribed by PureXbox said that Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda might pay off in a big way this year with the release of Starfield. He says the upcoming game will be an Xbox console exclusive and that development on the game is pretty much done with the focus now on fixing bugs.

"I’ve been told, by very reliable people that Starfield was 100% an Xbox exclusive," he said. "I’ve even made bets about it, and I don’t bet unless I know I’m willing to bet. So I’m really, really confident that Starfield is only releasing on Xbox when it does, and I’ve been told as well that Microsoft is trying their hardest to get the game out for this holiday. They really want Starfield out this holiday.

"The game’s basically sort of finished – it’s in bug squashing mode right now, very much like Halo Infinite, and it would be a big boon for Game Pass and Xbox if both Halo and Starfield could launch this fall."

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by either Microsoft or Bethesda. If the game is planned to release this holiday season expect to see the game at E3 2021 in June.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles