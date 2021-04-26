May 2021 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for May 2021. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for May are:

Armello ($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31

($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 Dungeons 3 ($29.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15

($29.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 Lego Batman ($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15

($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 Tropico 4 ($9.99 ERP): Available May 16 to 31

Here is an overview of the games:

Armello

A grim fairytale board game comes to life, this swashbuckling adventure brings together the deep tactics of card games and the rich strategy of tabletop games, all combined into a character-building RPG. As the hero, you’ll wage epic battles, explore the vast kingdom, cast spells, and vanquish monsters, all with the ultimate goal of becoming the next King or Queen of Armello.

Dungeons 3

Help the Dungeon Lord succeed in conquest in this dungeon building, real time strategy game. Head the frontlines under the guidance of his chief lieutenant, the dark elf Thalya, and command the most terrifying army the world has ever seen. Choose among orcs, succubae, zombies, and more, and use every trick in the book to take down the do-gooders of the overworld once and for all!

Lego Batman

He is vengeance… He is the night… He is Lego Batman. Build, drive, swing, and fight your way through Gotham as the caped crusader and his sidekick, Robin. And, in a gameplay twist, play as the villains in story mode and help in their nefarious plans to take over the city.

Tropico 4

As El Presidente, the ruler of your small island nation, it is your job to gain the support of the people, negotiate with foreign superpowers, and even deal with any natural disasters which threaten your country. Test your political mettle and remember that everyone has an agenda, so while it’s good to keep your friends close, it’s better to keep your enemies closer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

