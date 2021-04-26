Scavengers Hits PC in Early Access on April 28 - News

Developer Midwinter Entertainment announced the free-to-play survival shooter, Scavengers, will launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 28 in Early Access. It will launch later for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the Early Access release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Survival is Only Half the Battle

Scavengers is your strategic survival battleground. Enter a free-to-play action shooter where squads of three compete to survive and dominate in a hybrid of sandbox-style player-versus-enemy and class-based player-versus-player. Choose from a roster of adaptive Explorers, arm yourself with a combination of unique abilities and weapons, and conquer the challenges of a hostile wasteland. Out-think and outfight enemy players and the dwellers of the frozen Earth.

They Say You Can’t Go Home

We left when the asteroid shattered the Moon and froze the Earth, bringing with it a virus that birthed unspeakable horrors. We left with our lives and little more, seeking refuge off-planet—a refuge from the crazed mutants we call the Scourge; a refuge from the marauders who stayed to pillage and seize control of what remains on the surface.

There are far fewer of us today. Mother—our Sanctuary’s AI protector—watches over those of us who remain. We want a cure for the virus. She wants something more. So we must do as Mother says: return to the surface to fight—for one another, against each other, and for the future of our species.

More Than Gunplay

Discover Deep Sandbox Player-versus-Enemy-versus-Player

Experience a new kind of competitive shooter, where every match offers multiple strategic avenues. Your objectives: capture more data points than rival squads, and stay alive—the rest is up to you. Track enemy players through snow, pit AI wildlife against adversaries, use storms and shelters to your advantage, stealthily navigate outposts, or take on the world guns blazing. It’s Player-versus-Environment-versus-Player, and creativity equals victory.

The World

Survive an Unforgiving Frozen Wasteland

Blistering ice storms. Gnawing hunger. Deadly marauders and mutated creatures. At every turn, your squad’s survival hangs in the balance—to say nothing of the enemy teams looking for an opportunity to attack. Only by navigating the terrain, scavenging resources, and proving your skills in combat will you have a chance of successfully extracting from the planet.

The Explorers

Choose Your Survival Specialist

Humanity’s last hope rests with just a few courageous and desperate souls, each wielding a unique combination of signature abilities and weapons. Select a character, customize your loadout, and join other players to build an unbeatable squad that has what it takes to outplay the other teams and seize victory.

The Combat

Lay Waste in the Wasteland

Adaptability is your greatest weapon in Scavengers. Whether clearing Outlander encampments or facing the threat of other squads, mastering a variety of weapons and strategic use of your abilities will mean the difference between victory and an icy grave. Between matches, you’ll unlock and upgrade blueprints, allowing you to craft an even deadlier arsenal in the field. If all else fails, run players down with a salvaged vehicle or force them into a withering storm. Your opportunities for carnage are endless.

An Evolving Experience

Winter is More Than One Season

Over the long term Scavengers will introduce new seasonal objectives, modes, characters, enemies, map locations, and more. Far from being frozen in time, this post-apocalyptic proving ground will continuously shift and evolve – revealing new challenges and demanding new strategies to overcome them.

