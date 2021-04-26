NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 24, 2021. This is a remake of the 2010 PS3 game and sales were 50 percent lower than 2017's Nier Automata. 89 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4, while 11 percent were on the Xbox One.

FIFA 21 is in second place and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in third place as sales dropped 24 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in fourth place as sales decreased 30 percent, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fifth place as sales dipped 21 percent. Football Manager 2021, which is a PC game, jumped up to number six as sales increased 66 percent.

Monster Hunter Rise drops out of the top 10 and is in 11th place as sales dropped 28 percent. MotoGP 21 debuted in 19th place as the PS5 version accounted for 37 percent of the sales, followed by the PS4 version at 31 percent.

Only 137,000 physical games were sold in the UK last week, which makes it a very slow week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - NEW FIFA 21 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Football Manager 2021 Ring Fit Adventure Cyberpunk 2077

