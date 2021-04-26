Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets New Gameplay Trailer Features Rivet - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have released a new gameplay trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that features the new female Lombax Rivet.

Yes! We finally revealed her name… you guessed it! Right?! Rivet is a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension, where the evil Emperor Nefarious hunts all those who oppose him," Insomniac Games creative director Marcus Smith said in a PlayStation Blog post.

"You saw brand-new locations like Nefarious City, and alternate-dimension twists on old favorites like Sargasso and Torren IV along with a sneak-peak at some new weapons and gameplay mechanics.

View the Rivet gameplay trailer below:

The song we chose for the trailer has special meaning beyond just being a great, exciting track. It is from the (Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame nominated) band DEVO, a personal favorite of mine, but, some would say more importantly, the band that the incomparable Mark Mothersbaugh co-founded.

"I’m excited to announce that Mark is the Composer of the Rift Apart soundtrack! Beyond his work in DEVO, you’ve likely heard his compositions across the years whether it was in the original three Crash Bandicoot and Jak & Daxter games, as well as animated series like Rugrats, and the blockbuster film: Thor Ragnarok. We are so thrilled to be collaborating with Mark and cannot wait for you to hear the incredible score he’s come up with."

Insomniac Games also revealed the five armor suits that will be included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

The armor suits are for Ratchet and Rivet and are the Imperial, Scavenger, Android, Rebel, and Hacker suits. They provide distinct looks to the characters that let you mix and match.

View the armor suits below:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11.

