Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Ships Over 360,000 Units

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust announced Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy has shipped over 360,000 units. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from 150,000 units shipped on December 9, 2020, which is just six days after it launched in Japan

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy launched for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 3, 2020, as well as for the same platforms and PC via Steam in North America on January 26, 2021 and in Europe on January 29, 2021.

