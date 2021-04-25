Dragon Quest Builders 2 Hits Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on May 4 - News

A new Microsoft Store listing reveals Dragon Quest Builders 2 will launch for the Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on May 4 for $49.99.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2018 and worldwide in July 2019, followed by a release on PC via Steam worldwide in December 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is the critically acclaimed block-building RPG from Dragon Quest series creators Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama and composer Koichi Sugiyama.

Embark on an epic journey and become the master Builder! Customize your character and set off to revive a forsaken world alongside a mysterious companion named Malroth. Then, take your builder online and join your friends to collaborate and create something truly magnificent.

Don’t let the name fool you, despite the “2,” this is a completely standalone experience featuring new characters, an expansive world, unlimited building combinations, and a storyline that’s sure to satisfy long-time fans and newcomers alike!

This version includes: “Hotto Stuff Pack,” “Modernist Pack,” “Aquarium Pack,” “Designer’s Sunglasses,” “Historic Headwear,” “Dragonlord’s Throne,” and more!

Story

The evil Children of Hargon are determined to eradicate all creators and have outlawed the building, cooking, and creation of all things. To spread their destructive dogma, the calamitous cult captures the builders of the world. All hope seems to be lost until you, a young apprentice builder, manage to escape from the clutches of evil.

After washing up on the shores of the deserted Isle of Awakening, you encounter the spirited Malroth, a mysterious youth with no memory of his past. With the help of your fearless new friend, you embark on a grand adventure to gather the skills required to become a full-fledged builder, but the road you build is paved with peril. Only you can defeat the Children of Hargon, uncover the secrets of Malroth’s past, and unravel the riddles of this mysterious land.

Key Features:

Block-Building RPG – Prove yourself as a Builder and a Warrior, help the people of the realm to rebuild their destroyed lands. Prepare for a cure of creativity and friendliness!

– Prove yourself as a Builder and a Warrior, help the people of the realm to rebuild their destroyed lands. Prepare for a cure of creativity and friendliness! Creative Open-World – Construct big structures in this fantasy block world with a large variety of options.

– Construct big structures in this fantasy block world with a large variety of options. Explore, Gather, and Craft – Each island contains its own set of unique materials to help you grow, craft, and cook new creations.

– Each island contains its own set of unique materials to help you grow, craft, and cook new creations. Battle Fearsome Foes Alongside Your Partner – Accompanying you on your quest is the mysterious Malroth, an aggressive amnesiac with a fondness for fighting foes.

– Accompanying you on your quest is the mysterious Malroth, an aggressive amnesiac with a fondness for fighting foes. Dash, Swim, and Glide Across an Expansive World – Run across open fields and explore charming villages, treacherous mines, and spectacular castles.

– Run across open fields and explore charming villages, treacherous mines, and spectacular castles. Plant, Water, and Grow! – Work together with your villagers to till soil, plants seeds, and raise a multitude of crops.

– Work together with your villagers to till soil, plants seeds, and raise a multitude of crops. Design and Build with Friends Online – Big projects require big help! Up to four players can team up online to build anything you can imagine on the sandbox Isle of Awakening.

Thanks, ResetEra.

