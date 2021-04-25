Capcom Arcade Stadium Launches May 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Capcom Arcade Stadium will launch on May 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, according to a new listing on the Microsoft Store. The collection first launched for the Nintendo Switch on February 17.

Here is an overview of the collection:

Relive the Capcom classics!

1943: The Battle of Midway comes as a free download!

Shooters, fighting, action—all your favorite genres in this exciting collection! Capcom Arcade Stadium brings back all the nostalgia of the arcade, while adding in new and exciting features you’ll wish you had back then!

Just Like the Good Old Days – From 3D-rendered arcade cabinets to scanline filters, there’s everything you need to recreate that arcade atmosphere. Fully customizable display settings let you craft your own personal experience and truly relive the glory days of arcade gaming.

Brand New Ways to Play – With gameplay rewind, speed adjustment, and the ability to save and load your game at any time, your old favorites will feel new all over again!

Every game has online leaderboard rankings, so you can see where you stack up against players all over the world!

Capcom Arcade Stadium, where retro appeal meets cutting-edge features for a fresh take on Capcom’s classics!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

