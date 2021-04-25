PS5 Console Exclusive Godfall Rated for PS4 - News

/ 587 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The modern fantasy action RPG, Godfall, has been rated for the PlayStation 4 by the Pan European Game Information board on April 23.

The game released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via The Epic Games Store in November 2020. It was a PS5 launch title.

Godfall was developed by Counterplay Games and was the first game to be announced for the PS5 at The Game Awards 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:



Godfall is a first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action RPG. Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Coming to PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store in holiday 2020.

Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing.

Key Features:

The Many Realms of Aperion Awaits – Adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm.

– Adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm. Master Breathtaking Weapons – Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades.

– Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades. Become Unstoppable – Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield.

– Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield. Unlock Godlike Armor – Unlock 12 Valorplates: Divine, Zodiac-inspired suits of armor that empower you to shred every enemy between you and Macros.

– Unlock 12 Valorplates: Divine, Zodiac-inspired suits of armor that empower you to shred every enemy between you and Macros. Vanquish Worthy Foes – Test your skills in the Tower of Trials and challenge yourself against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot.

– Test your skills in the Tower of Trials and challenge yourself against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot. Ascend Together or Solo – Fight solo, or alongside friends with three-player player-versus-enemy online co-op play.

Thanks, Twisted Voxel.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles