People Can Fly Acquires Phosphor Games

People Can Fly announced it has acquired Phosphor Games and renamed the studio People Can Fly Chicago.

Phosphor Games was founded in 2009 and is a mid-size developer led by Justin Corcoran, Jarod Pranno, and Chip Sineni. It has experience with Unreal Engine and has developed games including The Brookhaven Experiment, Heroes Reborn: Gemini, and Nether.

"A new chapter opens for our team," said Phosphor Games CEO Justin Corcoran. "We are very excited to be joining People Can Fly to open a brand new Triple-A studio – People Can Fly Chicago. Our goal is to strengthen PCF’s presence in the US and help build People Can Fly as a global brand."

People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski added, "Taking over the Phosphor Games’ team is simply an execution of our strategy, announced during PCF Group’s recent IPO. With the variety of on-going projects, we need well-seasoned, ambitious professionals to bring our plans to fruition."

"Considering Phosphor’s team experience and quality I’m sure they will be a great addition to the PCF family and will facilitate our growth. Welcome on board!"

People Can Fly was founded in 2002 and operates studios in Warsaw, Rzeszów, Łódź, New York, Newcastle, and Montreal. They are known for Painkiller, Bulletstorm, and the recently launched RPG shooter, Outriders.

The developer is currently working on two AAA projects: one game for Square Enix and an action-adventure title for Take-Two Interactive.

