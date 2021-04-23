Monster Hunter Digital Event Set for April 27 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Capcom announced it will host a Monster Hunter Digital Event on April 27 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on Twitch.

The digital event will share news on the first Monster Hunter Rise update that will feature Chameleos, Apex Rathalos, and more. There will also be new information on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now for the Nintendo Switch and will launch for PC in early 2022.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 9.

Monster Hunter Digital Event - April 2021 is coming up next week!



Tune in for news on the first free #MHRise update (Ver. 2.0), feat. Chameleos, Apex Rathalos and much more, as well as the latest info on #MHStories2.



📺 https://t.co/k19ItmqDFq pic.twitter.com/uGk6Ab0IRH — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 23, 2021

