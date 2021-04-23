Chernobylite Hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC in July, Later for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher All In! Games and developer The Farm 51 announced the survival horror RPG, Chernobylite, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG in July, and later in 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Chernobylite is a new RPG survival horror game from the creators of the critically-acclaimed Get Even.

It’s a science-fiction survival horror experience, mixing the free exploration of its disturbing world, and non-linear storytelling with strong RPG core mechanics. Make your choices, but remember: they will not only have a direct impact on the Zone, sometimes you’ll feel the consequences many hours of playing later.

Play as a physicist, one of the Chernobyl Power Plant’s ex-employees, and investigate the mysterious disappearance of your beloved. Try to survive and reveal the Exclusion one’s twisted secrets. Remember, the military presence is not your only concern.

Get ready for a thrilling adventure of survival, conspiracy, horror, love, and obsession. One that will prove to you that it’s not about how you face your fears, it’s about how you survive them.

Build Your Team

Chernobylite is not about a solo journey. It’s an RPG game where your companions are the key for survival and going through the story. You need to build a team, take care of your allies and provide them with food, medicine, weapons and intel. If you do it right, they’ll support you on your way to the finish line. If you fail in creating and maintaining the relationships, your odds won’t be worth a penny.

Survive

Do you know what survival is? A tough job to do alone. But be careful—choices you make during your search for Tatiana, the love of your life, can help make you more friends… or enemies. Remember that you need to prepare for the final mission and how you do it is your decision to make. But each day can bring new challenges, some hard to overcome: comrades can die, supplies can run out, an unexpected patrol can discover you.

But these are just regular, common dangers. Think of supernatural beings lurking in the dark and waiting for their opportunity. So remember: each day can be a blessing or a curse. And rarely your situation will become easier over time, so plan your strategy carefully. At least if you want to survive.

Play By Your Own Rules

Rambo-style carnage? Stealthy elimination of your enemies? Or silently sneaking past all dangers? Your choices don’t limit only to the story, as in this world you decide what approach will be best. We don’t limit your possibilities. You decide what happens next. And you make the call on how to prepare for dangers that will come upon you.

Craft your gear and weapons to face the Zone better equipped, the hostile military personnel and supernatural threats lurking in the darkness. Make use of a vast arsenal of weapon modifications to adjust your fighting preferences. Improve your skills to gather as many pieces of information and evidence about past events as you can. Use that knowledge to fulfill your mission. Decide what happens in the world around you by making choices and finding, or avoiding, the truth.

Experience

Maintain your resolve and keep your wits about you—the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and its surrounding areas are not what they once were. No one can foresee the horrors that may have befallen your beloved.

Key Features:

Exploration – Find the beautiful and horrifyingly accurate 3D-scanned recreation of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

– Find the beautiful and horrifyingly accurate 3D-scanned recreation of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Non-Linear Plot – Immerse yourself in the thrilling science-fiction horror story.

– Immerse yourself in the thrilling science-fiction horror story. Making Decisions that Impact the World – Ally or fight with residents of the Zone, but whatever you do, never fully trust them. Remember – everybody has a hidden agenda. Always.

– Ally or fight with residents of the Zone, but whatever you do, never fully trust them. Remember – everybody has a hidden agenda. Always. Team Building – Support your companions, and they will support you. Otherwise, you’re dead on arrival.

– Support your companions, and they will support you. Otherwise, you’re dead on arrival. Survival – Face natural and supernatural threats, sometimes coming from places you can’t yet understand.

– Face natural and supernatural threats, sometimes coming from places you can’t yet understand. Crafting. – You decide: take care only of your basic needs or expand your possibilities by making weapon modifications, using tools and constructing advanced devices in your base.

– You decide: take care only of your basic needs or expand your possibilities by making weapon modifications, using tools and constructing advanced devices in your base. Changing the Past – Using your special device allows you to change your previous choices, but playing with an alternate reality will affect your whole gameplay. Sometimes it means fighting against the savage creatures pouring from other worlds..

– Using your special device allows you to change your previous choices, but playing with an alternate reality will affect your whole gameplay. Sometimes it means fighting against the savage creatures pouring from other worlds.. Gathering Information – Investigate and collect data with a set of sophisticated environment and substance analyzing tools. What you’ll find may (or may not) impact your future choices… or make you want to change your previous ones.

