Wicce is a Side-Scrolling Platformer, Headed to Switch in May - News

posted 44 minutes ago

Publisher CFK and developer Alpheratz* announced the side-scrolling platformer, Wicce, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in May. It will support English, German, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) languages.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Story

A witch named Wicce was living with her daughter in a house standing in the deep forest.

One day, her daughter went on an errand but didn’t come back even after the sun set on the horizon.

So Wicce headed to the town to look for her daughter.

What she didn’t expect to see was the town filled with people fallen by disease, and fiends letting out foul aura!

Searching for the dear girl, Wicce fights the fiends and cures people.

But the Pope, having heard of her actions, sees Wicce as the one who caused the epidemic…

Key Features

Wicce sets out to find her missing daughter in the town of death. She uses her broom to fight grotesque fiends, cast magic, fly as well as activate various gimmicks in the stage. Featuring a variety of actions with simple controls, the game has players pull through dynamic battles and extreme boss fights where bosses have their own unique patterns.

