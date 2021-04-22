Sony Officially Testing PlayStation Plus Video Pass in Poland - News

/ 385 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday accidentally published a logo for a "PlayStation Plus Video Pass" and information on the new service on its Polish website.

Global services VP Nick Maguire has told Spider's Web PlayStation Plus Video Pass is real and they are doing a test run for a year in Poland. If the test proves popular a full launch will happen later on.

"Together with Sony Pictures Entertainment, we are launching a 12-month test benefit for the PS Plus service available in Poland, called PlayStation Plus Video Pass," said Maguire.

"This is a streaming application that PS Plus owners can download to PS4 and PS5 consoles from the PS Store, gaining access to high-quality video production, all as part of the existing PS Plus program."

Maguire added, "We want to see how players will benefit from such a service. What titles do they watch, what do they care about, how often do they use them.

"At this stage, however, I cannot say whether it will be created and what the test process will look like for other markets, and what the future of PlayStation Plus Video Pass will be after the test period. We are currently focusing only on the Polish market, on Polish players and what will be their reaction to the additional benefit under the PS Plus program."

Sony did previously announce the PlayStation Store would stop offering movies and TV shows for purchase and rental on August 31, 2021. However, previously purchased content will still remain available.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles