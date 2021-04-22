Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Arrives in June - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sega announced Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will launch in June for the Xbox One and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store in North America and Europe, and for the Nintendo Switch via the cloud, PlayStation 4, and PC in Japan.

The Global Closed Beta Test for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will start on May 14 at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET. For more details visit here.

View an hour-long presentation on the game below:

