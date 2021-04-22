Immortals Fenyx Rising The Lost Gods DLC Out Now - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Quebec have released The Lost Gods DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising. It is available for $19.99.

View The Lost Gods DLC trailer below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Expand your adventure with the third downloadable content, “The Lost Gods.”

Discover a new top-down gameplay experience featuring a daring new champion, brawler-style combat, and an exciting mythological adventure!

Meet Ash, a new hero on an epic journey to reunite the Greek gods, including legends like Poseidon, Hades, and more. Unlock her powers using a brand-new, customizable upgrade system and bring the gods back to the Pantheon.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, and Uplay, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

