Samurai Shodown Hibiki Takane DLC Launches April 28 - News

/ 149 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher and developer SNK announced the Hibiki Takane DLC for Samurai Shodown will launch on April 28. Hibiki Takane is from The Last Blade 2.

View the trailer of the DLC below:

Samurai Shodown is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles