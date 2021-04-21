Born of Bread Takes Inspiration From Paper Mario, Headed to PC - News

/ 58 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Developer WildArts has announced adventure RPG inspired by Paper Mario, Born of Bread, for PC via Steam. The game has no release date.

Here is an overview of the game:

Beings from another age are causing havoc across the land! And with their mischief comes a great threat to everyone. The unlikeliest hero, a golem born of bread, will find himself and his newfound friends in the middle of a drama that’s thousands of years in the making. Together, they will visit incredible locals and meet fascinating characters, from the mysterious ruins of the Forest of Roots to the bustling metropolis of South Munch City. Although he may not look like much, Loaf might be the hero this land kneads.

A Sentient Bread on a Quest

Play as a flour golem who possesses a never-ending childlike wonder and a set of odd abilities in this 2.5 adventure game! Explore the different regions of a wonderful world ripe with mysteries and team up with a colorful cast of fleshed-out characters. With the help of your buddies, face off against menacing and weird baddies and engage in a fun and quirky turn-based combat system inspired by the Paper Mario franchise. To successfully land an attack, succeed the required button prompt and make sure you know what your enemy is weak or resistant against! Skip the enemy’s turn by defending and, with proper timing, regain Will Points, an attribute essential to perform your attacks!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles