Sony Patents AI That Will Play Your Games For You

Sony has patented a new concept that will allow an AI to study someone's playstyle and take over playing a game for them. The patent application goes into details on how it will work and describes the application as an "automated artificial intelligence control mode for playing specific tasks during gaming applications."

The method used according to the patent involves assigning a default profile to the user, which starts with a generic set of behaviors. As the player continues to play a game, the AI will study the play style and over time learn to make similar decisions to the player.

The idea is that eventually the AI could take over and play through difficult sections on the player's behalf. "If the AI character has completed specific tasks, those tasks can be identified as being completed by the user with assistance from the AI game controller," reads the patent.

Another example provided is that if you are playing co-op or multiplayer with a friend, the AI can take over if one player has to stop playing the game. The player will be able to set the AI to play in "automatic mode" so the game can continue to be played.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

