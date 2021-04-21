Nintendo Won't Allow Xbox xCloud and Other Streaming Services on Switch, Says Analyst - News

Several games that are unable to run on the Nintendo Switch hardware have still been released on the hybrid console using the cloud. The list of games on the Switch that run via the cloud includes Control, Hitman 3, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Resident Evil 7.

This has lead to speculation that Microsoft and Nintendo would work together to bring Microsoft's Xbox xCloud service to the Switch. However, industry analyst David Gibson said Nintendo has told him they would not allow xCloud or other streaming services on the Switch.

I have had Nintendo tell me directly they would not put other streaming services on the Switch," said Gibson. "Lost opportunity."

Microsoft's Xbox xCloud service is available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The Xbox Game Pass service has reportedly surpassed 23 million subscribers.

Would make a lot of sense @MatPiscatella , but I have had @Nintendo tell me directly they would not put other streaming services on the Switch. Lost opportunity...... https://t.co/Qbs97Z2Ugn — David Gibson (@gibbogame) April 21, 2021

