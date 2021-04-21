Rumor: Xbox Game Pass Tops 23 Million Subscribers as of April 20 - News

Microsoft previously announced Xbox Game Pass had surpassed 18 million subscribers at the end of 2020, while there are over 100 million monthly active Xbox Live users across consoles, PC, and mobile.

Xbox insider and Windows Central editor Jez Corden via Twitter revealed Xbox Game Pass has surpassed 23 million subscribers as of April 20. This figure should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by Microsoft.

Xbox Game Pass had been averaging around one million new subscribers per month. If the 23 million figure is correct that average has grown to over 1.25 million.

April saw the release of two high-profile games launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one - Outriders and MLB The Show 21.

