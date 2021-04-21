Free-to-Play Games No Longer Require Xbox Live Gold on Xbox Consoles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 278 Views
Microsoft announced in January it will be making free-to-play games no longer require an Xbox Live Gold membership in the coming months. Now that day has come.
Microsoft today is removing the requirement to have Xbox Live Gold in order to play free-to-play games on Xbox consoles, including the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
For many years Xbox Live Gold was required to play games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and many more. Over 50 free-to-play games will no longer require Xbox Live Gold in order to play.
Microsoft is launching the multiplayer portion of the upcoming flagship game, Halo Infinite, as free-to-play. The game will release on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
Nintendo and Sony never required you to pay for PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online in order to play free-to-play games. Xbox has now joined the other major video game console manufacturers.
Here is the list of free-to-play games that no longer require Xbox Live Gold:
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Ages
- Battle Islands
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Gems of War
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris
At least everyone's on the same playing field on this matter. Seemed like a no-brainer, but better late than never. Phil has REALLY turned Xbox around. Don Mattrick days never would've done something like this.
Phil Spencer has turned Xbox around, no doubt, but to give him credit for this? He has been head of xbox for seven years now, if he had a genuine interest in not requiring xbox live for free to play games it would have happened a lot sooner. I am completely in the xbox ecosystem with two xboxes and two gamepass subscriptions in my household, it is my platform of choice, but since their strange move recently with the xbox live pricing (even though they quickly withdrew it again when they saw gamers' reaction) I have no illusion that uncle Phil's guiding light is the players' best. It's a business, period. Now they ran the numbers and decided that the increasing public backlash for requiring xbox live gold for f2p games is worse for business than what they can earn on the extra subscriptions they could force that way.