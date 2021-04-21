The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Arrives July 27 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Capcom announced The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 27.

The collection includes two games that were previously only released in Japan: The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve.

View a video message from Shu Takumi below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

Join Phoenix’s Wright’s ancestor, Ryunosuke Naruhodo, as he takes his first incredibly nervous steps into a courtroom in Meiji era Japan to defend his very first client: himself! Soon after, it may seem like you’ll be saying yoi tabi o to Ryunosuke as he leaves Nippon, but you’ll be joining him on his journey as he embarks on adventures that will take him overseas to England’s courts and back again.

Ten novel adventures await you, taking place about a century before the events of the original Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney. As Ryunosuke travels from his home in Japan to foreign soil in Europe, he’ll make his case in court and defend the innocence of his clients. A different region – and a different time period – means a brand new cast of weird and wonderful people that will stand with, and against, Ryunosuke on his many escapades as well. Seems like being a magnet for peculiar characters runs in the family.

