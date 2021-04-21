Samurai Gunn 2 Launches This Summer in Steam Early Access - News

Publishers Scrambler and Peow Studio, and the game’s collective of developers announced Samurai Gunn 2 will launch for PC in Steam Early Access in Summer 2021.

The game will remain in Steam Early Access until the Adventure Mode, Comic, and Versus Mode is finished. The developers expect this to take around a year, but it could take longer depending on player feedback.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A Perilous Adventure

Welcome to the Forbidden Forest, a dangerous land protected by the Cursed Tengu. Launching with the first of four worlds, venture alone or with up to four friends cooperatively—online or on your couch! Includes 21 levels, two power-ups, three unlockable weapons, and a mysterious curse. Can you find them all?

Brutal Multiplayer

Don’t blink! The original mode is back and faster than ever. It’ll take more than button mashing to prove yourself amongst friends! Launching with nine Versus levels: two all new Samurai Gunn levels, six updated classic levels, and one “Friend” level—based on Minit!

A Sword, a Gunn… and a Dash!?

Just like the original, each samurai is armed with a sword and gun, loaded with only three bullets. But shooting isn’t the only thing bullets are good for… By “swallowing” a bullet, you can now Dash! Fly unscathed through your opponent’s slashes, just don’t Dash into a bullet head on! A small addition that greatly expands the moveset and strategic possibilities.

A Samurai with Skills

Every character in Samurai Gunn 2 has abilities unique only to them. Run up walls, turn invisible, shoot explosive bullets, the list goes on! Discover new techniques and play styles with an ever-expanding roster.

Key Features:

Directed by Beau Blyth , creator of Samurai Gunn and co-creator of Hyper Light Drifter.

, creator of Samurai Gunn and co-creator of Hyper Light Drifter. Adventure Mode – Local and online! Play solo or invite friends. Launching with the first of four worlds

– Local and online! Play solo or invite friends. Launching with the first of four worlds Versus Mode – Local and online! Nine Versus levels at launch.

– Local and online! Nine Versus levels at launch. Unique Abilities – Every character is unique! Six playable samurai at launch.

– Every character is unique! Six playable samurai at launch. Friends – Ana from Spelunky 2 and Minit from, ummm, Minit!? Yes! Both have unique abilities straight from their original games.

– Ana from Spelunky 2 and Minit from, ummm, Minit!? Yes! Both have unique abilities straight from their original games. Comic – Read “Trigger Soul,” a 200-page Samurai Gunn graphic novel by acclaimed French artist Valentin Seiche. Launching with Chapter 1 of 6.

– Read “Trigger Soul,” a 200-page Samurai Gunn graphic novel by acclaimed French artist Valentin Seiche. Launching with Chapter 1 of 6. Funn Mode – This setting tones down the violence and removes the blood for a family-friendly experience.

– This setting tones down the violence and removes the blood for a family-friendly experience. Soundtrack by Doseone – This game has so much music packed in it. FEEL the rhythm in your blood!

– This game has so much music packed in it. FEEL the rhythm in your blood! A Whole New Look – Boasting the freshest art and animation from veteran Nelson Boles.

