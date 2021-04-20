Focus Home Interactive Acquires Streum On Studio, in Active Discussions with More Studios - News

Focus Home Interactive announced it has acquired Space Hulk: Deathwing and Necromunda: Hired Gun developer Streum On Studio. The company is also in "active discussions" with several more studios about acquiring them.

"Over the past year, and particularly the past six months, we have profoundly transformed Focus Home Interactive," said Focus Home Interactive chairman of the management board Christophe Nobileau. "Our Group now has an adjusted business model and a dedicated M&A team, as well as renewed governance, a strengthened Executive Committee and a retention programme for key managers.

"These changes allow us to invest much more in game development and to significantly improve our profitability, starting next year. On the external growth front, we are delighted with the acquisition of the Streum On studio and are continuing our discussions with other partner studios as well as structural targets for Focus Home Interactive."

Managing Director John Bert added, "We are very proud to have generated another record turnover and to welcome a second partner studio, Deck13 and Streum On, to the Focus Group in such a special year, during which we have twice raised our target despite the delayed release of some games.

"The coming year holds a lot of promise, with the expected release of high-potential games, but also its share of uncertainties related to the health situation. At this stage, we confirm our sales target of between 150 and 200 million euros."

Focus Home Interactive also plans to announce three major titles at E3 2021 and then later at The Game Awards 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

