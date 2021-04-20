Call of Duty: Warzone Tops 100 Million Players - News

/ 183 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward via Twitter announced the free-to-play battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone, has surpassed 100 million players across all platforms since its launch in 2019.

This figure is up from 75 million players on August 4 and 50 million players on April 10.

100 million players and counting.



Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. pic.twitter.com/knanptnCMU — Call of Duty ⚠️ (@CallofDuty) April 20, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Warzone

Free for everyone. Drop in, armor up, loot for rewards, and battle your way to the top.

A New Way To Battle Royale

Drop In - Join forces with your friends and jump into a battleground with up to 150 players.

Loot for Rewards - Discover supply boxes and complete contracts to build your arsenal and gain an advantage.

Battle to the Top - With two new game modes, Warzone offers a thrilling Modern Warfare® experience free for all players.

Battle Royale - An epic fight for all-out survival. Join the ranks and battle through the massive firefight to be the last squad standing.

Introducing 'Plunder' - Squad up with your teammates in a race to earn $1,000,000 of in-match Cash.

Buy the Battle Pass - Purchase now and access 100 unlockable Tiers of exciting content, including a new Operator, Weapons, XP Tokens, and much more.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles