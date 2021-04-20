Square Enix Hiring for NieR Projects - News

Square Enix via the official NieR Twitter account announced they are staffing up for NieR related projects. There are openings for a Scenario Designer, Assistant Producer, and Art Director.

The next release in the NieR franchise, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 23.

The mobile game, NieR Re[in]carnation, has surpassed 10 million downloads in under a month. This is before the game has released in North America and Europe. NieR: Automata has also shipped over 5.5 million units worldwide.

