Rumor: Gears 6 Won't be Announced at E3 2021, Xbox has Too Much Else Going On

by, posted 3 hours ago

E3 is making a return this year and Microsoft has been confirmed to be part of this year's expo, which will be a digital-only event. Developer The Coalition released Gears 5 in September 2019 and fans are looking forward to Gears 6.

VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb in a recent live stream said that an announcement for Gears 6 at E3 2021 is very unlikely.

"Not optimistic," said Grubb when asked about how optimistic Gears fans should be when it comes to Gears 6 at E3 2021. "They have too much else going on."

Microsoft is focused on launching Halo Infinite this holiday season, so it is most likely Gears 6 won't release until holiday 2022 or later. That would give the game a minimum of three years of development time.

(Jeff Grubb) Gears 6 will not be shown at this year's E3. They're have too much going on. 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/oS0AdB6Ulw — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) April 19, 2021

