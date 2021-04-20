Square Enix to Attend E3 2021, to Make New Announcements - News

Square Enix president and CEO Yosuke Matsuda told Nikkei that it will attend E3 2021 and that it plans to make new announcements at the expo.

"Outriders, which was previously delayed, is due out on April 1, 2021, followed by NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… in April," Matsuda said.

"Then there is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which is due out in June. As for our lineup beyond that, we’ll make more announcements in the future, including at E3 in June, so please look forward to it."

Other companies confirmed to attend E3 2021 include Capcom, Koch Media, Konami, Nintendo, Microsoft, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

