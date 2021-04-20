Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Trailer Introduces the Factions and Choices - News

Atlus has released a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster that introduces the factions and choices in the game.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception–an ethereal apocalypse–is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes:

Remastered 3D models and backgrounds.

Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels. Including an easier difficulty level “Merciful” as free downloadable content.

Suspend save–save your progress whenever you need!

Voiced audio–choose between Japanese and English voice-overs.

An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha.

This release features fixes as well as patches implemented since the Japan release.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan. It will launch in North America and Europe on May 25 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

