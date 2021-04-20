Blue Prince is an Atmospheric Puzzle Adventure Game, Arrives February 22, 2022 for PC - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Dogubomb has announced atmospheric puzzle adventure, Blue Prince, for PC via Steam. It will launch on February 22, 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

Blue Prince is an atmospheric puzzle adventure with unique strategic and roguelite elements. An engaging mystery in which you are the architect, drafting and crafting the very world you are exploring.

Your bequest has begun.

Simon has just inherited a large estate known as Mt. Holly, a location famous for its shifting rooms and puzzling floor plans. To him, the ever changing nature of the house makes each day of exploring that much more exciting. Each door holds the promise of adventure and endless possibilities, as the rooms and mysteries beyond are never the same.

Explore a building’s many stories…

From the lower depths of the catacombs to the upper lofts of the attic, the rooms of Mt. Holly all have their own secrets. Discover the traces of a past swept away by trivial wefts of conversation and convention. A family that values their own name above all other words is, after all, never shy in hiding its letters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles