Konami Trademarks Castlevania and Metal Gear Rising in Japan - News

Konami on April 6 filed trademarks for Akumajou Dracula and Metal Gear Rising in Japan. Akumajou Dracula is the Japanese name for Castlevania.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance launched for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in February 2013, and for PC via Steam in January 2014. There has not been a new major Castlevania game in several years.

