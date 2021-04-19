Konami Trademarks Castlevania and Metal Gear Rising in Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 504 Views
Konami on April 6 filed trademarks for Akumajou Dracula and Metal Gear Rising in Japan. Akumajou Dracula is the Japanese name for Castlevania.
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance launched for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in February 2013, and for PC via Steam in January 2014. There has not been a new major Castlevania game in several years.
Thanks, Gematsu.
It's noted that Konami trademarked turbograhx mini in 2017 and by 2020, they released it, anything is possible, but let's hope they don't make any more lords of shadows castlevania, or maybe they even re hire Koji Igarashi as he has gained moderate sucess with bloodstained
Probably just typical legal upkeep. I wouldn't get too excited. But maybe they want to be a video game developer again. Who knows?
konami is in a weird spot where it feels like they don't wanna make games but are also still at least half-trying at the same time. like, they just brought back Getsu Fuma Den of all things just recently, an NES game that hasn't had a new game in over 30 years so anything is possible.