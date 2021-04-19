F1 2021 PC Specs Revealed - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters announced F1 2021 last week and now the Steam page has gone live that has revealed the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version of the racing game.

The minimum specs require at least an Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD R9 280 GPU. The recommended specs require an Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 GPU. The game requires 80 GB of storage space.

F1 2021 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 16.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004) Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD R9 280 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT

NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD R9 280 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004) Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800

NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Here is an overview of the game:

Every story has a beginning in F1 2021, the official videogame of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. Enjoy the stunning new features of F1 2021, including the thrilling story experience “Braking Point,” two-player Career, and get even closer to the grid with “Real-Season Start.” Take your team to the top in the acclaimed ten-year “My Team” Career mode, or race head-to-head in split-screen and multiplayer. Immerse yourself in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet and race with the authentic lineup of twenty heroic drivers and ten iconic teams from the 2021 season.

Key Features:

“Braking Point” – The thrilling new story experience.

New Ways to Play – Two-player Career and “Real-Season Start.”

My Team Mode – Create a driver, choose a sponsor, an engine supplier, hire a teammate and compete as the 11th team on the grid.

Expanded Driver Stats that now include “Focus” and new team-critical Department Events to address.

Split-screen racing for two players.

Casual race options for more relaxed racing whilst new Expert options give experienced players even more control.

Acclaimed ten-year Career Mode, including updated Research and Development and Practice Programmes, and new Quick Practice.

Formula 2, the ultimate training ground for F1, is also included, with short, medium, or full season options and 2020 and 2021 season content*.

eSports – In-game area for the online qualification events, latest news and even watch the new F1 eSports Challenger and Pro Series races.

More Ways to Race – Time Trial, Shorter season length options, Grand Prix™ Mode and relive your glory with saveable automated highlights and (PC only) full replays.

Compete Online in Multiplayer – Social and Ranked races, new Quick Join format, Leagues, customizable liveries, and Weekly Events.

*Online connection required to download the final F1 teams’ 2021 cars, full season circuit selection, content (as applicable) and F2 2021 season update.

