Empire of Angels IV Launches This Summer for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 390 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer Softstar Entertainment announced the tactical RPG, Empire of Angels IV, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox one this summer. The game first launched for PC via Steam in 2016 and is also available on iOS and Android.

View the console trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Offering a fresh perspective on the history of Asgard, Empire of Angels IV introduces its lore, characters and mechanics with no prior knowledge necessary to enjoy this brand new adventure. Gameplay is flexible and accessible for genre newcomers, but sub-objectives and a comprehensive performance ranking system add layers of challenge that strategy veterans will undoubtedly appreciate. Deep fantasy-themed political intrigue and the looming terror of war are balanced by light-hearted character interactions, slice-of-life humor, alluring designs and the ability to shatter your all-female opponents’ armor!

Join the Namtar Investigation Team as they patrol the Land of Asgard to maintain order against a plague that drives ordinary people to mindless violence. After Niya, captain of the Valkyrie Kingdom’s legion, witnesses a shining orb fall from the sky, everything she understands about Asgard’s history and fragile peace is called into question. Accompanied by trusted allies as well as new friends, Niya leads the team on a world-spanning mission to uncover the truth, all as the mysterious plague threatens to tear them apart.

Along the way, you’ll meet and enlist more than a dozen female warriors, each with access to multiple class trees and 22 unit types, including character-exclusive advanced classes unlocked by thorough exploration and hidden side quests. Customize your team to adapt to varied battle conditions, return to cleared areas for optional challenges, unlock monster skills in a unique pet system and even rewind to previous combat rounds to try a different strategic approach. You might even discover alternate narrative paths and ending variations based on your actions! Empire of Angels IV draws inspiration from the best and most beloved systems across the tactics RPG genre and blends them into one fresh, unique and beautiful experience, rich in both story and gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles