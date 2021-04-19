Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 469 Views
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) has topped the French charts in week 14, 2021, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) moves up from fourth to second place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remains in third place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up to fourth. Monster Hunter Rise (NS) drops from second to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Outriders
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Outriders
- It Takes Two
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- The Last of Us Part II
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Mario Kart 7
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4
- FIFA 21
