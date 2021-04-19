No Plans to Add Mod Support to Xbox Versions of Halo: The Master Chief Collection - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries launched Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the Xbox One in 2014 with a launch that did not go down so well as the game was plagued with issues. After several years of work the developer was able to turn the game around and has now even released it for PC.

The PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection has mod support, while the Xbox versions of the game have yet to see the feature added.

343 Industries community support and engagement coordinator Tyler Davis in a recent Halo Waypoint update said there are currently no plans to add mod support to the Xbox versions of the game.

"As of last week, support to allow for Halo Custom Edition maps coming to MCC was brought online," said Davis. "This isn’t the first effort the team has conducted around modding but is one of the more impactful that players have been able to get their hands on. The Publishing Team is hard at work exploring how to expand this support for other titles (looking at you Halo 2 Vista), but only time will tell.

"As of right now, there are no plans to bring mods down to console from PC. Our goal for this year is to roll out and improve the modding experience on PC before we begin evaluating how we would, should we choose to, bring that to consoles.

"We have seen quite a bit of chatter around it and want to set expectations accordingly that as of right now, there is no official plan of record to make it so. This could possibly change in the future, but it is not in the current roadmap."

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The next major release for the franchise, Halo Infinite, is set to launch in Holiday 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

