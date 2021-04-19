NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Trailer Features Extra Content - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Toylogic have released a new trailer for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… that features the extra content in the game. The extra content includes new dungeons, costumes, weapons, and more.

The 15 Nightmares dungeon is a high-difficulty dungeon that was released as DLC in the original game, which is now included in the main game. Beat the dungeon and you will unlock costumes and weapons. The extra costumes include Kabuki and Samurai.

There will also be free DLC on launch day that adds costumes and weapons from YoRHa of NieR: Automata, as well as an extra Episode called Mermaid.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is an updated version of NieR Replicant, previously only released in Japan.

Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR: Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!

The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the “Sealed verses.”

Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother.

The original all-star team returns including acclaimed director, Yoko Taro (Drakengard / NieR: Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (Tekken / Drakengard / NieR: Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (Dragon Quest X / NieR: Automata).

Story:

In a distant, distant future, humanity is on the brink of extinction.

A black scrawl disease and strange beasts threaten the world.

A young kindhearted boy makes a promise to his little sister.

A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity…

Key Features:

Uncover the truth behind the world of NieR and prepare to question everything in this dark, twisting tale.

NieR and prepare to question everything in this dark, twisting tale. Journey alongside an unlikely group of allies through a ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors.

A mesmerizing iconic soundtrack, newly recorded by NieR: Automata composer, Keiichi Okabe.

NieR: Automata composer, Keiichi Okabe. Fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic.

Customize your character’s magic, skills, and weapons with the power of Words.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 23.

