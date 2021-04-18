Days Gone Director: 'If You Love a Game Buy It At F***ing Full Price' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 477 Views
The creative director and writer of Days Gone, John Garvin, spoke with game designer David Jaffe on Jaffe's YouTube Show (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle) to discuss the 2019 action-adventure survival horror game, Days Gone, by Sony's Bend Studio.
Garvin said that if you like a game you should buy it at full price and that if you don't do that you shouldn't complain if it doesn't get a sequel.
"I do have an opinion on something that your audience may find of interest, and it might piss some of them off," said Garvin. "If you love a game, buy it at f***ing full price. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen gamers say 'yeah, I got that on sale, I got it through PS Plus, whatever.'"
Jaffe responded by asked, "But how do you know you love a game until you’ve played it?"
Garvin replied by saying, "I’m just saying, you don’t, but don’t complain if a game doesn’t get a sequel if it wasn’t supported at launch. It’s like, God of War got whatever number millions of sales at launch and, you know, Days Gone didn’t. [I’m] just speaking for me personally as a developer, I don’t work for Sony, I don’t know what the numbers are.
"I can tell you that when we were doing [Syphon Filter] Dark Mirror [on PSP], we got so f***ed on Dark Mirror because piracy was a thing and Sony wasn’t really caught up on what piracy was doing to sales.
"And we would show them torrents, a torrent site had 200,000 copies of Dark Mirror being downloaded. If I remember it right, the numbers could be wrong, but regardless, I was pissed about it then, I was like 'this is money out of my pocket.'
"So I think the uptick in engagement with the game is not as important as, did you buy the game at full price? Because if you did, then that’s supporting the developers directly."
Garvin added that the reason he left Sony's Bend Studio was due to his personality and not due to the performance of Days Gone.
"It was a hard, long development, six years, and I worked six years of crunch. And here’s the thing, I love working crunch. […] I love what I do so it’s not that big a deal, but that doesn’t mean it’s good for me. So the last two years I’ve actually been away from the studio have actually been a blessing. I have been able to get up and do what I want, I’ve written three books, and it’s just a different thing.
"When you’re in development it’s a non-stop pressure with milestones, profitability and people management […] and to be honest, at the end of the day, what it really comes down to is, we had a few heated arguments over the last year or so, and I would end up yelling and saying something like 'just give me a package so I can get the f*** out of here,' some s**t like that.
"And when it was just Chris [Reese] and I in a very small studio, that kind of heatedness was fine, but by the time you get to a 100-person studio you can’t have one of the directors losing their temper, you know. And I’m not a great people person anyway, and it’s not like they didn’t try, I was put through training a couple of times, like ‘hey, here’s how you go out to lunch with people more, and be a better director’, and dude, I just kinda sucked at all that."
Former Sony Bend game director Jeff Ross had previously confirmed that the studio had been working on a pitch for Days Gone 2, however, due to an NDA with Sony he could not confirm or deny that it had been cancelled.
Ross, who is now working at Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm, said he was working on a Days Gone 2 pitch, but ended up leaving the company due to personal reasons and it "had nothing to do with the status of the sequel." He did confirm parts of a recent report were true such as that parts of Sony Bend were assigned to work on Naughty Dog games.
Days Gone released for the PlayStation in April 2019 and will launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 18 for $49.99.
If you want your game to sell at full price, make it awesome and convince the publisher to put marketing money behind. Gamers don't have any responsibility to do anything at all. They can buy, not buy, wait for a great sale, or whatever they want.
Some of us game on a budget and can only afford to buy a handful of games per year, even less of them if we buy them at full price. Maybe publishers shouldn't be jacking up the price of new games to $70 if they want them to sell at full price.
Besides, Days Gone sold just fine at full price, according to the NPD, it's first month in the US was higher than all but 6 other Sony 1st/2nd party games across all generations prior to it's release (I believe those 6 games were The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, Uncharted 3, God of War 4, Horizon Zero: Dawn, and Spider-Man ), and it currently has the 9th biggest US launch for a Sony published game across all generations after TLOU 2 and Tsushima surpassed it post-release. It was #1 for 3 weeks in the UK, #1 for 3 weeks in Switzerland, in Japan it's first week beat God of War 4 and Horizon: Zero Dawn.
With full price sales like that, maybe don't blame the fact that your game is not getting a sequel on gamers, but rather put the blame where it truly lies, on Sony's Jim Ryan and Hermen Hulst, who reportedly refused to greenlight a sequel even though the game was more than profitable. I mean I guess he can't blame them publicly because he doesn't want to get fired, but don't throw your own fanbase under the bus by putting the blame on them.
Can't truly know if you'll love a game before you've actually played a good chunk of it, and most gamers have been burnt more than a few times when buying games for full price, at launch, on the assumption that they'll love what they're getting. Can't really blame anyone but your own industry if people are hesitant to put up the cash you're looking for.
Ha ha ha ha, not bought a full price game for at least 12 years, not going to start now, in fact I'm very tempted to go on Amazon and buy a second hand copy of Days Gone.
I heard this game was in a right state when it launched, so I'm not sure why he feels entitled to say "buy it at full price".
Maybe launch your game in a good state, instead of a buggy one?. I dunno, there's too many games these days that come out either in early access or in a state where they need tons of patches to make them what they should have been at launch.
When you look at the sheer amount of deals that are going on between PC, PS and Xbox, you cannot really blame people for being trained to wait for sales, that's pretty much what's been happening for years now, and it's not that we trained ourselves entirely, the publishers, Sony and MS, even Steam and GoG have trained us to wait for sales, so blame them (also blame the devs that release buggy af games as well, because they definitely taint the well of trust).
That being said, I'm not likely to buy this day or week 1 on Steam, because these days I don't really see the point in buying games at full price, unless it's an indie game that ranges between £10-20.
The game looked pretty generic and the reviews were not the best for it. When I finally played it I enjoyed it quite a bit. Why would I buy a game at full price when they usually go on sale a few weeks later.
you want full price?
make it worth it.
nintendo and apple seem to have that down pat....
I feel the guys pain, you work hard on something and you believe its worth the price it sold at. On the other hand he probably in the wrong business. Games, especially new IP games are always a hard sell unless the Developer has a history of making top notch games. While Days Gone looked good, it treaded over something that did not really garner a lot of excitement. New IP games like this probably should not have the expectation to sell like God of War which is a established property. I believe the real problem was that there was no excitement from Sony to see this game as a franchise they wanted to invest in more than if the game sold at full price. Even if the game sold at discount, if there was a big interest in the game then a sequel would be greenlit because the second game probably would guaranteed to sell at full price.
It's difficult, people learned a lot from Sony, Microsoft and Steam that there will be sales/deals in weeks or months later especially the events such as Christmas, black Friday and so on. And yes, people are stuck with PS+ and GPU, because it could be coming out of nowhere, this is right here where scared the consumers. You can't blame on the consumers.
A better thing is for developers to drop the Triple A approach it's not a viable business model at all.
Nowadays games start getting pricecuts after a month or two on the market, games lose value shockingly fast. Why would I not just wait for a better deal, especially when so many games release half broken at launch? Also, the argument that a pirated game is a loss for the developer/publisher is a fallacy, you can't prove any of the people who pirated it would've bought it if there was no piracy option.
Common sense tells is that at least some of the pirated copies would have been purchased if piracy wasn't an option.
Perhaps, but by the same token you could say at least some of the people who pirated it bought it afterwards, and that it wouldn't have happened if they hadn't pirated it first.
A few years back there was a report by the European Commission which looked into the impact piracy had on a variety of forms of digital entertainment (Music, Video games, Movies, etc) Iirc, it found that piracy had either no impact or a positive impact on video game sales.