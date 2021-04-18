Amazon Has Cancelled The Lord of the Rings MMO Following Dispute with Tencent - News

Amazon in 2019 announced an MMORPG based on the hugely popular franchise, The Lord of the Rings. Bloomberg is now reporting that Amazon has cancelled the game following a dispute with Tencent.

The game was in development at Amazon Game Studios and the Chinese-based Leyou Technologies Holding, which was acquired by Tencent in December 2020. After the acquisition, Amazon and Tencent entered contract negotiations. Disputes in the discussions are what led the game to be cancelled.

"We have been unable to secure terms to proceed with this title at this time," said an Amazon spokesperson. "We love the Lord of the Rings IP, and are disappointed that we won’t be bringing this game to customers."

Amazon Game Studios will be moved to developing other projects. The studio has yet to release a successful game since it was founded in 2014. The developer has cancelled other games, Breakaway and Crucible, while New World has been delayed several times.

