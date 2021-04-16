IO Interactive Opens Third Studio - News

IO Interactive announced it has opened up a new studio in Barcelona. The studio will be known as IOI Barcelona and joins IOI Copenhagen and IOI Malmö as the third studios for the developer.

All three studios are considered Elite studios and will make a big impact with development and publishing efforts. IO Interactive is working on the Hitman IP, a new James Bond game tentatively titled Project 007, and an unannounced new IP.

The core team at IOI Barcelona is already in place and is located in the city center. The team is focused on building a studio culture and environment that will hopefully attract top talent from around the world.

"There are exciting times ahead at IO Interactive and I am proud to announce the next step in our plans for the most desirable game company in Europe. IOI Barcelona will become the third studio to join our efforts to create phenomenal experiences for our players and communities," said IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak.

"All three of our studios have extremely talented developers who are passionate and driven towards making an impact in our industry. A core part of our philosophy is that everyone at IOI has a significant and impactful role to play in realizing our dreams, regardless of where they’re located. Think of it as one studio, in multiple locations."

